Kolkata: In what appears to be a shocking revelation of the state of unemployment in country, engineers, graduates and postgraduates are among 8,000 applicants for six posts of laboratory assistants, also called 'dom' in the morgue parlance, at a state-run hospital in Kolkata, reports news agency PTI. The lab assistants are required to handle corpses, an official at the medical establishment said on Saturday.

Around 100 engineers, 500 postgraduates and 2,200 graduates have applied for six 'dom' posts at the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department of the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, he said. Of the total applicants, 784, including 84 women, have been called for a written test scheduled on August 1, the hospital official said. As per the notification for the post issued in December last year, applicants must be at least class 8 pass and aged between 18-40 years. The monthly remuneration for the post is a meagre Rs 15,000.

"Several applicants are overqualified for the job. It is quite a shock that engineers, postgraduates and graduates have applied for this post. This has happened for the first time. We generally get applications from people whose family members have been working as 'dom'," the official added.

(Based on PTI inputs)