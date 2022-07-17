Kolkata/West Bengal: Health authorities in West Bengal are on their toes as several districts have reported at least 65 cases of black fever or ‘kala-azar’ in the last couple of weeks. A senior official stated that 11 districts are on alert in the wake of rising black fever cases, mainly transmitted by bites of sandflies infected with the parasite leishmania donovani’. “Kala-azar was practically eradicated from West Bengal. A recent surveillance, however, led to the detection of 65 cases in 11 districts. Now that these cases have come to the fore, the state will be able to tackle the spread of the disease, the official said.Also Read - What Is Black Fever Or ‘Kala-Azar’ Reported In 11 Districts Of West Bengal | Explained

List of Districts Which Has Reported Maximum Number of Black Fever Cases

Darjeeling Malda Uttar Dinajpur Dakshin Dinajpur Kalimpong Birbhum Bankura Purulia Murshidabad

According to the official, no case has yet been detected in Kolkata. "It was found that the disease was mostly prevalent in people who have spent a considerable amount of time in Bihar, Jharkhand and in Uttar Pradesh. Some individuals from Bangladesh, too, have been showing symptoms of kala-azar," the official said, adding, the surveillance process will continue.

Patients to be Treated ‘Free of Cost’

A top bureaucrat at the state secretariat said the government has taken the decision to treat all diagnosed with the disease "free of cost". "Even if the infection is detected in a private laboratory or hospital, the doctor should immediately bring the matter to the attention of the district health officer. All expenses of treatment along with meals will be borne by the state health department. The district chief health officer will monitor the whole process," the bureaucrat said, adding that arrangements are also being made to provide nutritious food to the patients.

Black Fever: Symptoms & Treatment

People infected with black fever may experience:-

Irregular bouts of fever

Weight loss

Enlargement of the spleen, liver

Anaemia.

Treatment

Treatment of black fever is carried out by combining clinical signs with parasitological, or serological tests (such as rapid diagnostic tests), according to WHO.

(With agency inputs)