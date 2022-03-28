New Delhi: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured by her cousin’s boyfriend in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The victim was found by locals on Friday near a fishery. She was bleeding profusely when she was found, police said.Also Read - Rajasthan MLA's Son Among 5 Booked For Gang-Rape of Minor Girl: Police

The girl is now battling for her life at a state government-run hospital in Kolkata. Police said doctors found that the girl was raped and stick was inserted in her private parts, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

A 22-year-old man, the accused, was arrested by the police from Domjur in Howrah district. According to police, the accused had “promised his girlfriend a new mobile phone and money” if she let her sister spend the night with him.

During interrogation, the accused said he left the minor girl beside the fishery as he though she had died, police said.