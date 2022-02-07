Kolkata: A 12-year-old boy, addicted to popular Japanese web-series called ‘Platinum End’ jumped off the 11th floor of an apartment in North Kolkata, falling to death, reported news agency IANS quoting the police on Monday. The tragic incident took place on Saturday and after initial investigation, police came to know that the boy jumped in hopes that he would be saved by an ‘angel’ as shown in the web-series ‘Platinum End’.Also Read - 14-Year-Old Pakistani Boy Shoots Entire Family Dead 'Under Influence of PUBG'

The Japanese show ‘Platinum End’ is based on a fictitious story where the teen-hero similarly jumped off the roof of a building, but was saved by an angel after which the hero developed magical powers, police said. “After primary investigation we are convinced that the boy was addicted to this serial and inspired by it took this fatal step,” an officer was quoted as saying. Also Read - Kolkata: Fully Vaccinated Against Covid? Claim 25% Discount on Unpaid Property Tax. Details Here

According to the police, the incident happened at a high-end housing complex at Canal Circular Road in Phulbagan area in Park Circus on the day of Swaraswati Puja on Saturday. The 12-year-old boy identified as Biraj Pachisia went to the roof when the other members of the family were busy with the puja. He jumped from the roof and straight dashed on the concrete floor beside the pool. Also Read - Viral Video: Indo-French Couple Sings Kishore Kumar's Saamne Yeh Kaun Aaya, Delights The Internet | Watch

Hearing the noise, the people of the housing complex rushed to the pool side only to find this student of a premiere school of Park Circus lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby nursing home where he was declared dead.

Was recently given an electronic gadget for online classes

“He was recently given an electronic gadget because of his online classes and we have come to know that he was addicted to this serial. Though there is no physical evidence to his suicide but considering the circumstantial evidence we are apparently sure that the boy was so much addicted to this web-series that he though of jumping from the roof,” an investigating officer said.

Dangerous trend on rise

“This is nothing new. These kinds of serials and web-series create a strong impact on the psychology of the young minds and they often pay for it with life. Previously many such young boys gave their lives after playing games like ‘Blue Whale’ and ‘PUBG’. This is a dangerous trend,” a city-based psychiatrist said.

(With inputs from IANS)