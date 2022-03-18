Malda: At least fifteen people, including six children, squeezed into an e-rickshaw, were injured after a truck rammed into the vehicle from behind in West Bengal’s Malda district on Friday. According to a police officer, the condition of four children and the e-rickshaw driver is stated to be critical.Also Read - Bihar-Born Dr Ashish Jha Named White House's New COVID-19 Response Coordinator

The accident took place on National Highway 34 near Narayanpur Mission Road in the Malda police station area when 14 people from Bihar's Kishanganj were going to a dargah in Pandua. "They had hired the e-rickshaw at Malda Town railway station for a round trip at Rs 500," the police officer said.

All the 14 passengers and the e-rickshaw driver have been injured. They were initially admitted to a private hospital, and later shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

Further details are awaited.

