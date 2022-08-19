Kolkata: Nearly 18 fishermen on Friday went missing after their trawler sank in the Bay of Bengal. As per a report by India Today, the incident happened around the Kakdwip area of South 24 Parganas and the coast guard and local administration launched a search and relief operation.Also Read - Dance, Colour And Festive Splendour; Bookmark These 5 Places To Visit This September

As per the report, the local fishermen have also been inducted to help in the search and rescue operation.

However, no trace of any fisherman has been located so far even as the search operation is underway. As per reports, the missing fishermen, residents of the Sundarbans area, had gone into the Bay of Bengal in a trawler named MV Satyanarayana to bait and catch fish for their businesses.

The trawler collision reportedly happened near Kendo Island after the fishing boat collided with an unknown object in the sea.