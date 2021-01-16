Kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs received COVID-19 vaccine shots in West Bengal’s Burdwan as the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on Saturday. Also Read - 2 Vaccines, 1,65,714 Inoculated: India Completes Day 1 of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive, Health Minister Calls it 'Sanjeevani'

Even though the vaccines are only meant for frontline and healthcare workers right now, TMC MLAs Subhash Mondal and Rabindranath Chatterjee got vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive, reported India Today TV.

The two MLAs couldn't even wait for their turn to get the vaccine shots and surpassed the others in queue. The TMC MLAs were also seen flouting COVID-19 norms.

The government had clearly said that only healthcare and frontline workers are eligible for vaccination in the first phase. During his virtual meeting with chief ministers earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had specifically urged public representatives not to take the vaccines out of turn.

Speaking to India Today, Rabindranath Chatterjee said, “I just took the vaccine and I feel okay. Everybody will get the vaccine. The government will make sure everyone (in the state) gets a vaccine.”