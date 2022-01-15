Kolkata: Over 20 people, including 8 students, on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus at the IIT Kharagpur campus. Giving more details to news agency PTI, the officials said 12 faculty members and non-teaching staff of the premier institute are among the new patients.Also Read - EC Extends Ban On Poll Rallies, Roadshows Till Jan 22; Allows Indoor Meetings With 300 In Attendance

"The fresh infections were reported in the last two-three days as authorities have adopted a strategy of testing and tracing to contain the spread of the disease," Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Registrar Tamal Nath told PTI.

It must be noted that over 60 people of the institute, including students and researchers, were found infected with COVID-19 between January 1 and 4.

He added that all the infected ones have recovered from the disease and they are now either in isolation or returned to their normal activities.

Giving further information, he said that most of the newly infected patients have mild symptoms of COVID-19 and the on-campus medical care team is monitoring their condition regularly.

None of those who recuperated from the coronavirus infection left the campus, Nath said, adding that the COVID situation has improved.

“However, the institute has no plan to resume on-campus activities. Online classes will continue in view of the prevailing pandemic situation,” the official added.