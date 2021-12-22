Kalyani: At least 29 students of a residential school in West Bengal’s Nadia district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday.Also Read - UK Reduces COVID-19 Self-isolation to 7 Days With Negative Test | Deets Here

Twenty-nine class 9 and 10 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalyani have tested positive for COVID-19 and their guardians have been informed to take them back to their homes, the official said. The students found COVID-19 positive were advised home quarantine as they have symptoms of cough and cold.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kalyani, Hirak Mandal said the other students of the school and teachers are also being tested for COVID-19.