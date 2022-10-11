Kolkata: At least 3 people, believed to be locals, went missing after being swept away in high tide at the Hooghly river in Kolkata’s Nimtala ghat. Giving details, police said a group of five people, all residents of Beleghata area, were at the Nimtala ghat on Monday night for the last rites of a relative.Also Read - West Bengal Witnesses Steep Rise In Dengue Cases In Just A Month, Health Department Blames Civic Bodies

Police further added that they ignored the warnings of the high tide by locals and officials and were found clicking selfies at the ghat.

"As the high tide struck around 9 PM, they were swept away," police said, and added that two people were rescued by alert locals but three others went missing.

He stated that the divers have been deployed in search of them and those rescued were admitted to a nearby hospital.