4 Cases of Omicron Subvariant BF.7 Detected in West Bengal, Alert Sounded

COVID 4th WAVE: Health Bhawan sources said four cases of BF.7 variant were found among the samples sent for genome sequencing last month.

Kolkata: Health authorities in Kolkata, West Bengal are on alert as 4 cases of highly transmissble Omicron sub-variant BF.7 have been detected. Health Bhawan sources said four cases of BF.7 variant were found among the samples sent for genome sequencing last month. Three of them belong to the same family. All four had returned from abroad and were reportedly residents of Kolkata.

For the unversed, this new Omicron variant was first detected in China and India has seen its first case of this variant in Gujarat. The symptoms of the new BF.7 sub-variant are similar to common flu and include cold, cough, fever, body pain, etc. As it is highly transmittable, it spreads to a larger group of people within a short duration.

COVID 4th WAVE: NEXT 40 DAYS CRUCIAL FOR INDIA

Meanwhile, the health ministry has stated that the next 40 days are going to be crucial as India as the country may see a surge in COVID-19 cases in January. Official sources made the statement last week citing the pattern of previous outbreaks. “Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia…. This has been a trend,” an official said. The Health Ministry sources, however, said the severity of the infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low.