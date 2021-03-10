West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Just 4 days after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday provided Y-plus security cover to veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty. As per updates, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide security cover to Mithun Chakraborty. Also Read - 'Is it Taliban?' BJP Calls Bluff After Mamata Banerjee Claims Attack in Nandigram

In general, under Y-plus security cover, the protectee gets an elaborate security comprising 11 commandos while a team of more than 55 security personnel is deployed at and around the residence of the VIP.

Notably, the actor-politician is not the first VIP to have been provided with some kind of security cover in Bengal ahead of the assembly election. The Union home ministry has accorded X and Y category security cover to around 60 leaders in Bengal in the past one month.

The veteran actor on Sunday had joined the BJP ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021. He was introduced to the voters of West Bengal as “Bangalar Chhele” by PM Modi at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Chakraborty was welcomed into the fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh, among others.

The National Award-winning actor, after being handed the saffron party flag by Ghosh, said he had always wanted to work for the underprivileged, and the saffron camp has given him a platform to fulfil his aspiration.

Chakraborty also said he had committed a mistake by joining the Trinamool Congress which had sent him to the Rajya Sabha in 2014.

The actor also asserted that he was proud to be a Bengali. “I always wanted to do something big in life, but had never dreamt of being a part of such a huge rally which is to be addressed by world’s most popular leader Narendra Modi. I wished to work for the poorer sections of our society, and that wish will now be fulfilled,” he said.

The septuagenarian actor, a former Naxalite, sprang to stardom with his role as a tribal archer in Mrinal Sen’s film ‘Mrigayaa’ in 1976 for which he won the National Film Award for the best actor.

An alumnus of Kolkata’s prestigious Scottish Church College, which boasts of Subhash Chandra Bose, Nepal’s first Prime Minister B P Koirala and Gopinath Bordoloi, the first chief minister of Assam, as its students, Chakraborty was seen as a politically conscious actor and often cast by Leftist movie directors.