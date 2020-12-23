Kolkata: Days after TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), four ministers of the West Bengal government were absent during a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. This has triggered a speculation that more resignations may be likely in the coming future, ahead of West Bengal assembly elections. Also Read - Proving Amit Shah Wrong With Bengal Stats, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Demands 'Dhokla' Treat

The four ministers who were absent in the cabinet meeting are: Rajib Banerjee, Rabindranath Ghosh, Gautam Deb, and Chandranath Sinha. Reports had it that three of them had given valid reasons for their absence. However, the fourth minister Rajib Banerjee remained incommunicado till late in the evening, a report by leading portal said.

Off late, Banerjee is sharing a sour relationship with TMC. He had also met TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee for the second time in a week on Monday to discuss "concerns". After the meeting, the disgruntled West Bengal minister said that his situation cannot be equated with that of former party colleague Suvendu Adhikari who recently joined the BJP.

The forest minister refused to tell reporters what transpired at the meeting held in Chatterjee’s residence.

Capping months of speculations, Trinamool Congress’s Suvendu Adhikari had earlier joined the BJP and vowed to oust the Mamata Banerjee regime in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal. Adhikari, the face of the Nandigram movement which added to the political heft of Banerjee and catapulted her to power in West Bengal in 2011, was handed over the BJP flag by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The West Bengal assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May.