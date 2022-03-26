Kolkata: Days after the massive violence that claimed the lives of 8 people, 40 crude bombs were on Saturday recovered in Birbhum’s Margram village. Giving details to ANI, Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathi said that the crude bombs were concealed in 4 buckets and kept in the back of an under-construction house. He further added that an investigation has been initiated.Also Read - Bharat Bandh: State Govt Offices In West Bengal To Remain Open On March 28, 29

In a similar manner, five buckets packed with crude bombs were also recovered from the area on Friday. Later the police filled the buckets with sand and water to prevent the bombs from exploding.

West Bengal | 40 crude bombs recovered in Margram, Rampurhat of Birbhum district. The crude bombs were concealed in 4 buckets and kept in the back of an under-construction house. Investigation has been initiated:Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathi pic.twitter.com/pfrHa42Fcn — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

Notably, the recovery of these crude bombs comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered the police to conduct special raids to seize all bombs, arms, and ammunition produced illegally in the state.

On Friday, a team of forensic experts led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Rampurhat in West Bengal’s Birbhum district to collect samples following the order of the Calcutta High Court. The police have lodged a case in this regard, and also claimed to have arrested 10 people in this connection.

The BJP and others have accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of sheltering the accused. The BJP had accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee of trying to cover up the incident.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress has denied all the charges. After the Calcutta High Court’s Friday order, the party said it would support the agency in conducting a fair probe.