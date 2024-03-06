Home

520 Metres In 45 Seconds: India’s First Underwater Metro Service Inaugurated | 10 Things to Know

The underwater metro service will connect Kolkata's twin cities, Howrah and Salt Lake, and will have six stations.

While the length of the tunnel is 10.8 km and the breadth of the tunnel is 5.5 meters.

Kolkata: PM Modi is all set to inaugurate India’s first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata on Wednesday. He will also inaugurate several key metro and rapid transit projects across the country, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity. The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country’s infrastructure development.

10 Things to Know About Kolkata Underwater Metro Service

The Kolkata Underwater Metro Service is a remarkable feat of engineering that spans a distance of 16.6 kilometers beneath the Hooghly River. The underwater metro service will connect Kolkata’s twin cities, Howrah and Salt Lake, and will have six stations. The Kolkata Metro’s Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section is special as the section will see the train travel underwater. The Kolkata Metro made history in April 2023 by running a train through the tunnel under the Hooghly River as part of trials. This particular section is 4.8 kilometres long and connects Howrah Maidan to the Esplanade. The tunnel part of the East-West Metro corridor, linking Howrah Maidan to the IT hub Salt Lake Sector V The Kolkata Underwater Metro Service is expected to go through a 520-meter stretch under the river Hooghly in just 45 seconds. Out of the total 16.6 kilometres of the East-West Metro, 10.8 kilometres are underground, including the tunnel under the Hooghly River. The rest is above-ground The objective of the Kolkata Metro is to start commercial operations for the whole East-West route between Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan around June or July. With this metro service, India takes a plunge into the future of transportation and will enhance the urban transport system.

