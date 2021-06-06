Kolkata: At least 54 crude bombs have been found from Khidirpur more and Hastings crossing area near BJP’s office in Kolkata. According to reports, bomb disposal squad has been deployed in the area. Reports suggested that the bombs were found based on the input shared by the Military Intelligence, Anti Rowdy Section of Kolkata Police. This is a developing story. More details will be added…. Also Read - Viral Video: Monitor Lizard Spotted Strolling in Waterlogged Kolkata Street After Cyclone Yaas | Watch

