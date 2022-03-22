Kolkata: As many as eight persons were burnt alive in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses caught fire at Rampurhat in Birbhum district in West Bengal, police said. As per reports, the incident took place within an hour after the alleged murder of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader on Monday, DGP Manoj Malaviya told reporters in Kolkata.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shubman Gill Reflects On GT's Batting Order, Practicing Cheeky Shots In Rehab Ahead Of First Match Against LSG

Malaviya said seven charred bodies were recovered from one of the burnt houses, while one injured person died in hospital. The situation is now under control and a police picket has been established in the village since last night. We are investigating how the houses caught fire and whether the incident is related to the death of the panchayat deputy chief of Barshal village, he said. Also Read - Eye Care Tips for Students During Examinations

Asked about claims by some fire brigade officials that 10 bodies were found, the top police officer clarified while seven of them were recovered after the blaze was brought under control, three injured persons were rescued of whom one died in a hospital. Also Read - ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 75 Probationary Officers Posts at ecgc.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

The SDPO and in-charge of Rampurhat police station have been removed from active policing duty, the DGP said. The state government has set up a special investigation team headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh, Malaviya said.

The ruling TMC has also sent a three-member MLA team led by minister Firhad Hakim to the spot to take stock of the situation. The body of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC panchayat deputy chief of Barshal village, was found in the area on Monday, police had said.