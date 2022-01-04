Kolkata: Amid cases of Omicron in West Bengal, over 83 Kolkata Police personnel on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus in the state capital. As per a report by India Today, many of them are IPS rank officers. The report further claimed that out the total 83 affected personnel, 47 are in home isolation while 16 people have been hospitalised.Also Read - Punjab: 80 People Including Doctors, Students Test Positive For COVID-19 At Patiala Medical College

The development comes at a time when West Bengal on Monday recorded 6,078 new Covid-19 cases, 75 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 16,55,228, the health department said. The death toll also went up to 19,794 after 13 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the department said in a bulletin.

Since Sunday, 2,917 coronavirus patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the state. The number of active cases now is 20,186.

In the last 24 hours, 31,030 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,14,99,077, the bulletin said.