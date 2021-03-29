Kolkata: Shova Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of BJP leader Gopal Majumdar, who was allegedly attacked on by TMC workers in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas district, died on Monday morning. Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled her death and expressed anguish. Taking to Twitter, Shah said, “Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain and wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long.” Also Read - Mathura: BJP, RSS Workers Clash With Police in Vrindavan, Thrash Cop; Video Circulated on Social Media

Shah also posted a photo of her funeral ceremony and wrote, “Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters and mothers.” Also Read - Sporadic Violence Marks 1st Phase of Polls in West Bengal; Peaceful Voting in Assam So Far | Key Points

Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Smriti Irani Performs Dandiya With BJP Workers in Coimbatore | WATCH VIDEO The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers. pic.twitter.com/ZmKNgjdMpH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2021

Earlier this month, Shova Majumdar claimed that she and her son were beaten up by TMC “goons” and that they threatened her son not to disclose the incident to anyone. However, the TMC had dismissed the allegation as “false”. Police, however, claimed that the mother of the BJP supporter was not attacked and that her face was swollen owing to some ailment.

The matter is under investigation and those behind the incident are yet to be identified as they were wearing masks. The incident is being probed from all angles, including political rivalry and family dispute, an officer had said.