West Bengal : In a deadly road accident as many as 9 people have been killed in Birbhum district in West Bengal On Tuesday. Two vehicles, an auto and a bus met with ahead on collision that led to the death of so many people. The incident took place in Mallarpur police station area of Birbhum district, said Dhiman Mitra, SDPO Rampurhat according to ANI.Also Read - West Bengal: Gas Leak In Electro Steel Factory In Khardah, 2 Factory Workers Killed

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.