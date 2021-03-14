Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday wrote to the Chief Electoral officer asking for the medical treatment history of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM Hospital to be made public. This came after the Election Commission (EC) ruled out the ‘attack’ on the Trinamool Congress supremo. Also Read - Nandigram: How Things Stand In The Battle of The Election 2021

Remarking that Mamata Banerjee’s ‘purported injury was self-inflicted to gain sympathy,’ the BJP has said that allegations against them post the incident came as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and attempted to tarnish the party’s reputation ahead of the elections. Also Read - Nandigram: Election Commission Rules Out Attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; Police Officer in Charge Suspended

“Several pertinent questions have also been raised in the public domain regarding the exact nature of the bone injury and the actual treatment received,” said the BJP in its letter. Also Read - Will Campaign on Wheelchair With Broken Leg: Mamata Reiterates 'Khela Hobe' in Kolkata Mega Rally | LIVE Updates

“We sincerely urge you to seek details from the treating hospital i.e- SSKM regarding diagnostic and treatment history of her injury and whether necessary SOPs and conventional medical guidelines have been followed. It is extremely important that the entire medical records of her treatment be put out in public domain,” BJP demanded.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ruled out an attack on Mamata Banerjee during her campaign in the Nandigram assembly segment on Wednesday evening. The Commission said it was an accident in which she was injured.

The poll body said that there is no evidence of an attack carried out on Mamata Banerjee. This comes after the EC inspected the reports submitted to it on the Nandigram incident, in which the TMC chief suffered injuries and fractured her leg.