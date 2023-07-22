After Manipur Incident, New Clip Shows 2 Women Beaten, Stripped Half-Naked In Bengal’s Malda | Disturbing Video Surfaces

Home

According to initial reports, the incident occurred three to four days ago. Local people in Malda’s Pakuahat had caught the two women on suspicion of theft and thrashed them.

New Delhi: A video from West Bengal’s Malda has emerged on social media platforms showing two women being beaten and paraded half-naked. The incident reportedly took place in the Pakuahat area of Malda district. However, the exact time of the incident is unknown. The clip comes right amid the outrage pouring in over the May 4 Manipur sexual assault video.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred three to four days ago. Local people in Malda’s Pakuahat had caught the two women on suspicion of theft and thrashed them. It can be seen in the video that some women tore the victims sarees and stripped them almost naked while simultaneously hitting them with footwear.

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya, who is also the party’s co-incharge for the state, took to Twitter and said the incident took place on July 19, with a “frenzied mob baying for her blood”. Malviya said, “The horror continues in West Bengal. Two tribal women were stripped naked, tortured and beaten mercilessly, while police remained a mute spectator in Pakua Hat area of Bamangola Police Station, Malda.” Malviya also posted a video with blurred images of the crime.

WATCH: Malda Women stripped half-naked

The horror continues in West Bengal. Two Tribal women were stripped naked, tortured and beaten mercilessly, while police remained a mute spectator in Pakua Hat area of ​​Bamangola Police Station, Malda. The horrific incident took place on the morning of 19th July. The women… pic.twitter.com/tyve54vMmg — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 22, 2023

Police Respond After Viral Video Surfaces in Malda

The police asserted that they were first made aware of the occurrence after seeing the footage. Following a preliminary inquiry, it was found that the two ladies had been beaten by neighbourhood merchants after being apprehended while committing theft. After the incident, the women who had witnessed it also ran away, and those who had beaten them up were afraid to report it.

According to the West Bengal Police, “The incident happened in Pakuhat area in Malda 3 to 4 days back. Two women were caught in suspicion of theft by local traders. Both women were thrashed by the local female traders. Later both women left or escaped from the area and did not lodge any police complaints. Traders also did not file any complaint in this regard.” The police are currently looking into the situation, and the proper steps will be done.

