Agnipath Protests Latest Update: The East Central Railway on Friday said it has cancelled 9 trains and short-terminated 9 other trains due to ongoing student agitation at various stations in the railway zone. Earlier in the day, the Indian Railways had said over 200 trains have been affected due to the protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme in the armed forces.Also Read - Hyderabad Metro Suspends All Services Due To 'Disturbances in City' Amid violent Agnipath Protests

The Railways had also stated that around 35 trains have been cancelled while 13 short-terminated since the protests erupted on Wednesday. Also Read - Gurugram-Jaipur Highway Blocked Amid Agnipath Scheme Protest

West Bengal | Nine trains cancelled and nine trains short terminated due to ongoing student agitation at various stations in the railway zone: East Central Railway — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

The worst-hit East Central Railways — which covers Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the states which have witnessed widespread protests — has also decided to “monitor” the operations of eight trains due to the agitations.

Giving details, the Railways said it is keeping an eye on the movement of these trains and will take decision on their operation as the situation evolves.

The trains that have been cancelled include: 12303 Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express, 12353 Howrah – Lalkuan Express , 18622 Ranchi – Patna Patliputra Express, 18182 Danapur – Tata Express, 22387 Howrah – Dhanbad Black Diamond Express, 13512 Asansol – Tata Express, 13032 Jaynagar – Howrah Express and the 13409 Malda Town – Kiul Express.

Two ECR trains that have been cancelled are — 12335 Malda Town – Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express and the 12273 Howrah – New Delhi Duronto Express. Details about other cancelled trains were not immediately available.

Several trains run by the North Frontier Railways also pass through the ECR jurisdiction and three of them are also hit, the railways said.

The agitators across various states have targeted trains and railway property in their protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis.

Coaches of three running trains in the ECR and one empty rake in Kulharia (also in the ECR) were damaged by violent protestors. One coach of a stationary train was also damaged in the washing line at Uttar Pradesh’ Balia. Damages to fixed asset are difficult to be assessed at the moment, railway officials said.