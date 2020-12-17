West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: What can be termed as a major political blow for the ruling Trinamool Congress, its senior leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari on Thursday quit the party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and accused the saffron camp for trying to poach her party leaders like Subrata Bakshi, Anubrata Mondal. “You all may not know one thing. Many in the press don’t know either. It’s a matter of huge shame. Subrata Bakshi my General Secretary and member of Rajya Sabha. They called him the other day. They wanted to meet him. Just see what low BJP has stooped to. No shame, no basic courtesy,” said Banerjee earlier. Also Read - Sonia Gandhi Set To Hold Discussions With Congress Top Brass, Including Dissenters Soon
From Suvendu Adhikari’s Resignation to Mamata Banerjee’s Blistering Attack On BJP: Here Are Top Political Developments From West Bengal: Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Polls: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) to Contest on 75 Seats, Number Can Go Up Too
Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker, Says Denied Permission To Speak During Parl Committee Meet
- Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned as a member of the Trinamool Congress. Adhikary’s resignation from the party comes 48 hours before Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state.
- Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari on Thursday exited the party stating that he has not being allowed to work for the people. The MLA has also resigned from his post of primary member of the party. Tiwari becomes the second leader to resign from the party within a span of 24 hours.
- The Centre on Thursday asked the West Bengal government to immediately relieve three IPS officers for joining central deputation, saying all of them were already given new assignments. The three officers- Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) and Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal)—were responsible for BJP chief JP Nadda’s security during his December 9-10 Bengal visit.
- West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reacted sharply to the fresh communication calling it “a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954”.
- Home Minister Amit Shah will start his two-day visit to West Bengal from December 19.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier accused the BJP of ”spending money” to bring in a party from Hyderabad to her state to divide Hindu-Muslim votes.
- Rebutting Mamata Banerjee’s comments, AIMIM Chief Assadudin Owaisi tweeted, “So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers & Sadiqs. You dont like Muslims who think & speak for themselves. You”ve insulted our voters in Bihar. Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on “vote cutters”.. Muslim voters aren”t your jagir.”
- Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JD(U)) has now identified 75 seats in the state where it is all set to field candidates in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.