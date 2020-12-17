West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: What can be termed as a major political blow for the ruling Trinamool Congress, its senior leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari on Thursday quit the party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and accused the saffron camp for trying to poach her party leaders like Subrata Bakshi, Anubrata Mondal. “You all may not know one thing. Many in the press don’t know either. It’s a matter of huge shame. Subrata Bakshi my General Secretary and member of Rajya Sabha. They called him the other day. They wanted to meet him. Just see what low BJP has stooped to. No shame, no basic courtesy,” said Banerjee earlier. Also Read - Sonia Gandhi Set To Hold Discussions With Congress Top Brass, Including Dissenters Soon

From Suvendu Adhikari's Resignation to Mamata Banerjee's Blistering Attack On BJP: Here Are Top Political Developments From West Bengal: