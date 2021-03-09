Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, replaced the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra after reviewing the poll preparedness in the state. According to the order released by the commission, P. Nirajnayan will replace Virendra as Bengal’s new DGP with immediate effect. Moreover, the central election body has also stated that Virendra will not be given any post which ‘directly or indirectly’ relates to the conduct of the election. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2021: EC Doubles Telecast Time For Political Parties in Poll-bound States