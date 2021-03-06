West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: After the BJP released the list of 57 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday sharpen the party’s campaign for the high-octane assembly elections with a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Sunday. Notably, PM Modi’s rally is said to be culmination of the “Parivartan Yatra” launched by the saffron party in the poll-bound Bengal in February this year. Also Read - Congress Releases First List of 13 Candidates For West Bengal Assembly Elections | Full List Here

As the state is getting ready for the elections, Sunday's rally will be the first major event of the saffron party in West Bengal after declaration of eight-phase elections in the state. Notably, the BJP has planned to make it a grand success with a record crowd presence which the iconic ground has never witnessed. Along with Modi several top senior BJP leaders will be present at the rally.

Will Mithun Chakraborty attend rally? As per updates from the BJP, the political rally might throw up surprises as a few noted personalities including Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty might be present on the dais sharing the stage with PM Modi. Earlier, it was also speculated that Mithun Chakraborty might also join the saffron party during the rally.

“He may be present at the rally in Kolkata. Let’s see what happens,” a senior BJP leader said. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, however, said nothing has been discussed regarding Chakraborty’s joining the saffron camp.

Once considered close to the CPI(M), Mithun Chakraborty was Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for few years, before resigning expressing desire to quit politics.

First list of candidates: The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls and fielded Suvendu Adhikari from his home turf Nandigram, a day after TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat.

The list features a number of new faces and candidates from politically crucial backward communities, as most of the constituencies that will go to polls during the first two phases are either reserved seats or have high density of SC and ST population.

The saffron party has given preference to turncoats, with around eight candidates including Adhikari — once a close aide of the feisty TMC boss — finding a place in the first list.

BJP hopeful of winning Bengal polls: With the BJP’s strength increasing in the state in the last few years, its leaders are upbeat that the party will end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s 10-year rule in the state polls.

TMC’s list of candidates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already drawn the battleline with declaration of TMC candidate list on Friday. Banerjee, who heads Trinamool Congress, announced names of 291 candidates and left three seats for the ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in Darjeeling.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27.