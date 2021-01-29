New Delhi: Just few months ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, Rajib Banerjee on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the TMC, intensifying speculation that he might soon switch over to the BJP. Soon after his resignation, he sent his letter to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, thanking her for the opportunities given to him to serve the people of the state. Also Read - Amid Slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', West Bengal Govt Moves Resolution Against Farm Laws

“I do hereby tender my resignation as a member of the All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associates with immediate effect,” Banerjee, who had stepped down from the state cabinet last week, wrote in his resignation letter. Also Read - 'I'm Sure Mamata Didi Has Faith In Lord Ram': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut On Netaji Event

The former forest minister, after ending his two- decade-old relationship with the TMC, said he would always value the time he spent as a member of the party.

He quit the party hours after he resigned as the MLA of the West Bengal Assembly. Prior to this, he had also resigned from the state cabinet.

The former forest minister, who represented the Domjur Assembly seat, visited the state assembly in the morning and submitted his resignation to Speaker Biman Banerjee.

“I have resigned as MLA of the state assembly. I have submitted my resignation letter to the speaker. I thank my party supremo Mamata Banerjee for providing me with an opportunity to serve the masses,” he said.

Asked if he would quit the ruling party, the disgruntled TMC leader, who had been critical of his colleagues on several occasions, said he is yet to take a call on the matter.

Interestingly, the development comes at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Banerjee’s home district Howrah on January 31.

Joining the growing list of dissenters who have put the ruling camp in a tight spot ahead of the assembly elections, Banerjee last week put in his papers as the cabinet minister and said he was forced to take this decision after being publicly humiliated by a section of the party’s leaders for airing his grievances over their style of functioning.