All India Trinamool Congress’ Twitter Account Hacked; Name Changed To ‘Yuga Labs’

Kolkata: All India Trinamool Congress’ official Twitter handle appears to be hacked as the logo and name of the party’s main official Twitter account were found changed. The name of the account was seen as ‘Yuga Labs’. The page is showing various posts shared by Yuga Labs, which have videos of works done by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The bio, however, of the Twitter handle did not change. It reads- ‘The official Twitter handle for the All India Trinamool Congress | Email: aitmc@aitmc.org’

“Food is a symbol of UNITY, COMMUNITY, and IDENTITY. Under the Anchal’e Ek Din initiative, in order to foster unity and discuss the different concerns facing the people, our leaders shared a hearty lunch with the locals and community influencers,” a tweet by Yuga labs read.

All India Trinamool Congress’ Twitter account appears to be hacked. pic.twitter.com/wyE417xG0c — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

The Mamata Banerjee-led party is yet to make an official statement on the hacked repots.

