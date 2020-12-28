Kolkata: Thanking her for support in the controversy over his ancestral property in Santiniketan, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reported NDTV. Also Read - '...in Your War Against Intolerance, Totalitarianism': Mamata Writes to Amartya Sen on Land Row

“I am not only most touched, but also very reassured that despite the busy life you have to lead, you can find time for reassuring people under attack. Your strong voice, along with your full understanding of what is going on, is, for me, a tremendous source of strength,” Sen wrote to Banerjee today. Also Read - Amartya Sen Wades Into Article 370 Row, Says 'Not Proud as an Indian'

The Visva Bharati University has reportedly written to the Ministry of Education, listing encroachers on campus land and Professor Sen’s name was on it. Also Read - Billboards With Amartya Sen's Comments Against 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan Appear in Kolkata

The 87-year-old laureate has completely dismissed the reports, saying he read about the controversy in the media and no one from the University had got in touch with him.

Professor Sen has a family home ‘Pratichi’ in Santiniketan, which was built by his maternal grandfather Kshitimohan Sen, a scholar and an associate of Rabindranath Tagore, who established the university a hundred years ago.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said Nobel laureate Amartya Sen is being attacked by the BJP for his views against the Union government.

Banerjee last week had written a letter to Sen expressing her anguish after Visva Bharati, a central university, had said that Sen’s family was in “illegal” possession of land on the campus.

“Amartya Sen is being attacked for his views against the Union government. This is completely unacceptable. Just like, I am being attacked for my political views,” she said while talking to reporters here.

Sen has written to Banerjee, thanking her for the support, and said her strong voice is a tremendous source of strength.

The noted economist has accused the Visva Bharati vice chancellor of acting at the behest of the Centre “with its growing control over Bengal”.

(With agency inputs)