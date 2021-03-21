Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah will release the manifesto for West Bengal today. According to the sources, Shah will release the Sankalp Patra from Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata. The Home Minister, earlier today, addressed a public meeting at Egra in Purba Medinipur. In a tweet, the Home Minister’s office said: “Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah’s public programs in West Bengal tomorrow, 21st March 2021. 1) Public meeting in Egra, Purba Medinipur at 12:30 PM. 2) Launch of @BJP4Bengal’s Sankalp Patra in Kolkata at 05:30 PM. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Schools, Colleges to be Shut With Immediate Effect Due to COVID-19 | LIVE Updates

LIVE UPDATES: Also Read - Last Night, WhatsApp, FB Were Down For 50-55 Min, But in Bengal, Development Down For 50-55 Years: PM Modi Attacks Mamata

3.45 pm: BJP government will take strict action against those who are involved in syndicate business, says PM Modi. Also Read - Kolkata: 'Drunk' Man Attacked By Lion After Entering Alipore Zoo Enclosure, Critical

3.42 pm: “Do Mayi, Didi Gayi”, says PM Modi in Bankura.

3.41 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in West Bengal’s Bankura.

3.40 pm: Will implement seventh pay commission for West Bengal govt employees if BJP voted to power, says Amit Shah at poll rally.

3.40 pm: