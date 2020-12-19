Amit Shah in West Bengal LIVE: Amid high political drama, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Kolkata at around 1 am on Saturday for his two-day visit to the state. Speculations are rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister and left the ruling Trinamool Congress might join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Shah. Upon his arrival in Kolkata, Shah said, “I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.” Also Read - Amit Shah Reaches West Bengal For 2-Day Visit, Welcomed by BJP Leaders at Kolkata Airport

Shah’s West Bengal visit comes days after a convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda was attacked by alleged Trinamool workers, triggering a huge row between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led state. Also Read - TMC Keeps Eye On Home Minister's Visit As Bengal BJP Prepares To Welcome Amit Shah Today | Top Updates

Stay here for LIVE Updates Also Read - TMC Uttar Kanthi MLA Banasri Maity Tenders Resignation, Fourth Leader To Quit in 24 Hours