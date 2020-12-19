Amit Shah in West Bengal LIVE: Amid high political drama, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Kolkata at around 1 am on Saturday for his two-day visit to the state. Speculations are rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister and left the ruling Trinamool Congress might join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Shah. Upon his arrival in Kolkata, Shah said, “I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.” Also Read - Amit Shah Reaches West Bengal For 2-Day Visit, Welcomed by BJP Leaders at Kolkata Airport

Shah's West Bengal visit comes days after a convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda was attacked by alleged Trinamool workers, triggering a huge row between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led state.

14:52 PM: Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. Recently, Adhikari had resigned from Trinamool Congress.

14:50 PM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address a rally at College Ground in Paschim Medinipur shortly. Suvendu Adhikari, who recently resigned from TMC, present at the stage.

West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh having lunch at a farmer's house in Belijuri village in Paschim Medinipur district. pic.twitter.com/yMSmIsan6P — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

1:15 PM: According to the TV reports, 6 former TMC leaders are expected to join BJP today.

1:05 PM: BJP has given us some bit of reverence. No previous government has ever afforded us such regard. Not even Trinamool Congress,” says Gopal Basu, a family member of Khudiram Bose

West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Siddheshwari Kali Temple in Midnapore pic.twitter.com/1uLumnkLyO — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

12:57 PM: “It is my good fortune that I have been able to touch to my forehead, the soil of the home of the great freedom fighter Khudiram Bose. He happily went to the gallows to sacrifice himself for the Indian freedom movement,” says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

12:56 PM: Amit Shah pays homage to Khudiram Bose with flowers at his (Bose’s) native village in Pashchim Midnapore and meets with Bose’s family members and felicitates them with honorary garbs

12:25 PM: “I’ll tell Amit Shah, Khudiram Bose’s birthplace hasn’t seen any development. We only want youth’s employment,” says family member Gopal Basu, ahead of BJP leader Amit Shah’s visit to Bose’s native village in Pashchim Midnapore, West Bengal Shah to meet Khudiram’s family members

Had the profound fortune of spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission & pay tributes to Swami Vivekananda ji. He was a great son of Mother India who devoted his life to National Resurgence. May his ideals continue to inspire us to transform India into a land of enlightened wisdom. pic.twitter.com/8dJCjiLPot — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2020

11:00 AM: “Swami Vivekananda took India’s culture, vision and ethos to the world. He bridged the gap between spirituality and modernity. After visiting his birthplace, I feel his ideals are still relevant in the present-day world. Rather, his ideals are more needed in the present times,” he told reporters. The path shown by Swami Vivekananda will not only lead India but the entire world on the road to prosperity, Shah said.

10:56 AM: Shah pays tribute to Swami Vivekanand at Ramakrishna Ashram.

10:55 AM: Shah arrives at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata. Later today, he will address a public rally in Medinipur

West Bengal: Preparations underway at Belijuri village in Paschim Medinipur district, ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, today pic.twitter.com/YQqIK3fBNM — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

10:05 AM: Shah will start his trip with a visit to Ramakrishna Mission Ashram. He is scheduled to meet a farmer family and have lunch with them. He will also address a public rally on Midnapore College ground in Paschim Medinipur district.

On the second day of his trip, Shah will visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district, where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, followed by an interaction with media. The minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum. Later he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle. Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.

Federalism is at stake yet again. The BJP govt at centre has enchroached the state's area of administration and transfered officers. And that too before elections.

Centre's interference is highly objectionable and condemnable. https://t.co/GdXxMjp5SK — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) December 18, 2020

10:03 AM: Extending support to CM Mamata Banerjee, Chattisgarh chief minister said,”Federalism is at stake yet again. The BJP govt at the centre has encroached the state’s area of administration and transferred officers. And that too before elections. Centre’s interference is highly objectionable and condemnable.”

10:0 AM: As per TV reports, ‘Go back’ posters emerged in Midnapore ahead of Amit Shah’s rally.