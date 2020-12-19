Kolkata: Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday for his two-day visit to the state. Also Read - TMC Keeps Eye On Home Minister's Visit As Bengal BJP Prepares To Welcome Amit Shah Today | Top Updates

Amit Shah was welcomed at Kolkata airport by several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari May Join BJP During Amit Shah’s Bengal Visit This Week: Report

“Reached Kolkata! I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar & Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” Amit Shah tweet. Also Read - After Raghav Chadha, Atishi Detained by Delhi Police as They Try to Hold Dharna Outside Shah, LG Residences

Reached Kolkata!

I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar & Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

কলকাতায় পৌঁছালাম।

কবিগুরু রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুর, ঈশ্বরচন্দ্র বিদ্যাসাগর এবং শ্যামাপ্রসাদ মুখোপাধ্যায়ের মত মহামানবের এই পুণ্য ভূমিকে আমি শতকোটি প্রণাম জানাই pic.twitter.com/rEGSjc87Rk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 18, 2020

Amit Shah’s visit comes at a time when several MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress have resigned from the state Assembly. There are speculations of Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP. Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister, resigned from the Legislative Assembly and left the ruling TMC on Wednesday.

Amit Shah will begin his trip with a visit to Ramakrishna Mission Ashram on Saturday. Shah is also scheduled to meet a farmer family and have lunch with them. On the day, Shah will address a public rally on Midnapore College ground in Paschim Medinipur district.

West Bengal: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata for a two-day visit to the State. pic.twitter.com/Yq4gc54FJr — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

On the second day of his trip, Shah will visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district, where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, followed by an interaction with media.

The home minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Later, Shah will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from Hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.

Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum. (ANI)

(With ANI inputs)