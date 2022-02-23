New Delhi: Two cops and a home guard have been sacked for negligence in their duties in connection with the death of Anis Khan, an alumnus of Kolkata’s Aliah University. However, his family is adamant on their demand for a CBI probe. “We want a CBI probe. How can we trust the police when one of the assailants was in a police uniform”, his father told Times Of India.Also Read - Walmart To Grant Rs 4 Crore To ICRISAT To Assist Farmers Across Six States

For the unversed, Khan, a student of Aliah University, was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area on Friday night. His parents have alleged that he was thrown off the roof of the building by four police officers, who had come to search for their son. The police, however, have denied the allegations.

Earlier on Tuesday, the West Bengal government had constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a student in Aliah University in the state. The investigation is being headed by the Additional Director General of Police of CID Gyanwant Singh.

The government has asked the SIT to submit its report within 15 days. “I have asked for an SIT headed by DG, with the report within 15 days. A thorough inquiry will be done and culprits will be punished”, CM Banerjee had said, requesting people to not fall prey to misinformation on the matter.

This week, the Calcutta High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged murder of Khan and directed the state to make submissions on the matter on February 24. The matter was mentioned by a lawyer expressing extreme urgency and had requested the court for initiating a suo motu petition.