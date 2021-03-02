The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal witnessed another exodus on Tuesday with former Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwary joining the saffron camp in presence of state president Dilip Ghosh in Hoogly’s Sreerampore. With West Bengal polls round the corner, Tiwari’s switch, according to the pollical experts, will affect TMC’s prospect in the region. Considered to be a ‘crowd puller’ in Asansol, where the saffron party is said to be weaker as compared to TMC, Tiwari could prove to be a heavyweight for the BJP. Also Read - Anand Sharma Helping BJP Agenda in Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Retorts on Congress-ISF Comment

While speaking to Republic TV, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "The Congress can meet the others, TMC can, what is wrong in us meeting political leaders and inducting them? People are leaving TMC because they feel stifled there. TMC had promised things which it never did, they don't have the face to go to the crowds."

Tiwari, who had rebelled against the TMC leadership but had mellowed down after the BJP declined to induct him into the party in December last year, joined the saffron camp in the presence of party state chief Dilip Ghosh at a programme in Sreerampur in Hooghly district.

“I have joined the BJP as I want to work for the development of the state. In TMC, it was no longer possible to work for the party,” he said after joining the saffron party.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.