New Delhi: In a big setback for Mamata Banerjee ahead of upcoming West Bengal assembly elections 2021, TMC leader Rajib Banerjee on Friday resigned as the state forest minister. He sent his resignation letter to the TMC supremeo and Chief Minister Mamata.

His resignation letter read, "It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity."