Kolkata: BJP Lok Sabha MP and former West Bengal BJP Vice-President, Arjun Singh on Sunday joined TMC in the presence of party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata. Earlier in the day, amid intense speculation of his possible switchover to the TMC, Arjun Singh on held a marathon meeting with Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata.

According to sources, Singh reached Banerjee's office around 4.30 pm and sat for a meeting with senior TMC leaders. "There is nothing as such that be termed as the last word in politics," Singh told reporters without elaborating.

Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family. He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc. pic.twitter.com/UuOB9yp9Xo — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 22, 2022



Arjun Singh, who has been critical of the Centre’s jute policy, had recently also slammed the state BJP leadership for not allowing him to work despite holding a senior position in the organisation.

One of the prominent Hindi-speaking leaders of the TMC, Singh had joined the saffron camp just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and went on to win from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.

(With agency inputs)