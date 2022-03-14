AAP in Bengal: After registering a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly Polls, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now eyeing to spread the party’s base into different parts of the country. Sanjoy Basu, AAP’s incharge in West Bengal, on Monday announced that AAP will contest the 2023 Panchayat elections in West Bengal. “On the instructions of the party high command, its local unit has already started its campaign. AAP held a rally in Kolkata on 13th March,” Basu said.Also Read - Caught On Camera: TMC, Congress Councillors Shot Dead in West Bengal

It is important to note that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal share a very good relationship.

In Punjab Assembly Polls, the AAam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power and emerged as the single largest party. In his victory speech, Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann thanked the people of Punjab for posing faith in him and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Mann launched a scathing attack at Captain Amarinder Singh and said that “earlier, the state government used to be run from palaces, but now we have brought the government to pinds (villages).” Mann said that now, the state government will run from pinds, from mohallas and cities. Promising a sports university in Jallandhar, Mann said that his first priority is to tackle the issue of joblessness in Punjab