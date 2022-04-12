New Delhi: West Bengal is witnessing a fierce political battle as bypolls to Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies are being held on Tuesday. Polling began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements. The polls are said to be a litmus test for both the BJP and TMC on whether they have been able to hold on to their ground or increase their support base since the assembly elections. For BJP it would be a challenge to retain the Asansol seat, on the other hand in the Ballygunge constituency, the TMC would try to retain its stronghold.

Asansol, Ballygunge Bypolls | Here Are The LIVE Updates

Violence breaks out in Asansol where bypoll voting to Lok Sabha seat is underway. Agnimitra Paul, who is BJP candidate for the seat alleges, “TMC people attacked us, hurled stones at our convoy. Police doing nothing… “

“I’m ashamed that being a woman and CM of the state Mamata Banerjee made shameful comments that it has to be seen if the rape victim (Nadia minor rape & murder case) had a love affair or that she was pregnant”, said Agnimitra Paul, BJP candidate for Asansol LS seat.

West Bengal | Polling underway for bypoll to Ballygunge Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/J5FN9GvSdG — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

