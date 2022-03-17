New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from the Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency, Shatrughan Sinha has lashed out at critics for calling him an “outsider” and reminded people of Prime Minister Modi, who he said came from Gujarat and was now an MP from Varanasi. Sinha, who recently joined the TMC, said he would work to strengthen the Opposition in the country and thanked senior leader Yashwant Sinha and poll-strategist Prashant Kishor for playing a key role in his joining the TMC.Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Hints At Rescheduling WB Board Class 12 Exams Due to By-Elections

"I am not an outsider in Asansol, I have worked for the country and I love Bengal, they are Bhadralok," Shatrughan Sinha told NDTV while dismissing 'outsider' talks. He also called Asansol a "cosmopolitan" town where people from all across the country reside as he vowed to strengthen opposition unity.

"I am given this opportunity from Asansol by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, her wish is my command," Sinha who had left the BJP earlier said. Notably, he is the TMC candidate for the upcoming bypoll in Asansol.

On being asked about his defection from Congress, Sinha dodged the question saying it was not the right time to talk about what went wrong.

“There were so many things. I don’t want to criticise Congress at a time of crisis. My focus is entirely on the Trinamool choice, Mamata Banerjee’s choice that I fight Asansol,” NDTV quoted the former Congress leader as saying.

About Asansol Bypoll

Earlier last week, the Election Commission announced that the polling for by-election in Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal would be held on April 12.

“The Commission has decided to hold the by-election to fill vacancies in the states of West Bengal – Asansol (Parliamentary Constituency) and Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh – Khairagarh, Bihar – Bochahan (SC) and Maharashtra – Kolhapur North,” the Election Commission said.

According to the EC, the date of issuing gazette notification is March 17 and the last date of nominations is March 24. The last date of scrutiny of nomination is March 25 and the candidature can be withdrawn till March 28.