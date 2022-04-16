West Bengal Bypolls Latest News Today: After scoring a massive victory from Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal bypolls, TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday said earlier in some places ‘Khela Hobe’ used to happen with EVMs, but here free and fair elections were held without any fear. However, he gave the credit for his victory to his party, people of Asansol and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.Also Read - Poetic Justice: Babul Supriyo On TMC’s Big Win in Bengal Bypolls, Credits Victory to Mamata Banerjee

"Earlier in some places, 'Khela Hobe' used to happen with EVMs, but here free and fair elections were held without any fear. This win is of TMC, CM Mamata Banerjee and the people of Asansol," Shatrughan Sinha said.

Calling Mamata Banerjee 'country's favourite and popular leader', Sinha said the TMC chief will be a game-changer (in 2024 polls) and all will stay with her where she goes including Bihar.

On the other hand, TMC’s Babul Supriyo won Ballygunge assembly bypoll by a margin of 20,228 votes, the EC said on its website. As per the earlier trend, Babul Supriyo was ahead of CPI(M)’s Saira Shah Halim by 9,105 votes, while the ruling party’s nominee Shatrughan Sinha was leading by 63,627 votes over BJP’s Agnimitra Paul in Asansol.

The by-polls, which took place on April 12, were necessitated as Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

A total of 15 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, while 2.5 lakh people could vote in south Kolkata’s Ballygunge. The counting exercise began at 8 AM amid tight security.