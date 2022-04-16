Asansol Lok Sabha Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes for by-polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal began at 8 am today amid tight security arrangements. Around 66.42 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Asansol Lok Sabha election 2022 held on April 12. A total of 15 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district. Asansol bypolls were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year. The TMC fielded veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol while the BJP nominated Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul. Stay tuned for live updates on Asansol Lok Sabha Election Result 2022 as winners will be declared today.Also Read - Bypoll Results LIVE 2022: TMC's Babul Supriyo Leading in Ballygunge, Says, 'West Bengal is with Didi'

Here are the LIVE Updates for Asansol Lok Sabha Election Result 2022:

10 am: TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha Ahead of BJP’s Agnimitra Paul by 10,000 plus votes after first round of counting

8 am: Counting of votes begins Asansol Election Result 2022