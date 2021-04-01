New Delhi: After first phase of voting on March 27, West Bengal and Assam are going to polls in the second phase on Thursday. In phase two of the elections in West Bengal, a total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are going to polls. Moreover, there are 171 candidates in the fray in phase-II of West Bengal polls, out of which 152 candidates are men while only 19 are women. Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures — Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. Today, Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest where Banerjee and Adhikari are taking on each other. On March 31, the Election Commission has imposed Section 144 in Nandigram, ahead of the high-stakes second phase of assembly elections. On the other hand, the polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam is taking place for a total of 39 assembly constituencies spanned over 13 districts of the Barak Valley, three hill districts, and parts of central and lower Assam. While more than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in West Bengal, over 73.44 lakh voters will choose between 345 candidates in in Assam. Stay here for LIVE updates on West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections. Also Read - Bengal, Assam Round 2 Polling Today: All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari In Nandigram

Live Updates

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: The Election Commission has declared all the 10,620 polling booths in 30 constituencies of West Bengal that are voting today as sensitive. Ahead of polling, the EC has deployed around 651 companies of central force to provide security, besides state police personnel at strategic locations during the polling.

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: “I appeal to people to come out in large numbers to cast their vote as the whole country is looking at Nandigram. People are waiting to see if development or politics of appeasement will win here,” Suvendu Adhikari said.

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: BJP’s Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari on his way to a polling booth in the assembly constituency in West Bengal. “Voting is underway, the situation is under control. People are hoping for development,” he says.

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: Voting delayed at polling station number 26 at Nowgong Law College in Nagaon, Assam, due to EVM malfunction.

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: Voting temporarily stopped at polling station number 146 at Nirtamoyee Balika Vidyalaya in Silchar due to EVM malfunction.

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: Just some hours before voting began in West Bengal, a Trinamool Congress worker, Uttam Golui, was hacked to death in Keshpur, West Midnapore outside the TMC party office. The TMC has accused the BJP of murdering Golui.

    Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live: Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers, PM Modi said in a tweet.

