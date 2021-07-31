Kolkata: Moments after announcing his resignation from politics, West Bengal BJP MP Babul Supriyo edited his Facebook post and removed the part about his loyalty to BJP as well as the part about not joining any other party. This has sparked fresh speculations that the singer-turned-politician may be considering retaining his political career but with some other party.Also Read - Babul Supriyo Quits Politics With 'Alvida' to Focus on Social Work

Supriyo announced that he is quitting politics in a long Facebook post in Bengali earlier today. In it, he mentioned that he has always been a one team player and part of only one political party, that is, the BJP. However, he later edited this part from the post.

Here's what Babul Supriyo intially wrote:

“After speaking to my father, mother, wife daughter and friends and understanding everything, I am saying that I am switching over to any other party. I have not been called by TMC, Congress or CPIM and neither am I joining them. I am one team player! Have always supported one team Mohun Bagan. Have done only one party BJP. That’s it!”

Here’s what the edited post read:

“I am leaving.. Goodbye… Heard everything everyone had to say – Father, (mother) wife, daughter, dear friends.. After listening to everything, I am confirming, I am going…”

It is not clear as to why Supriyo edited this part of his post but it was enough to raise speculations that he might be reconsidering his decision.

Supriyo recently faced two heavy blows, first he lost the Bengal elections and then lost his Union Cabinet berth. He has also had a trying relationship with Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

Babul Supriyo, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Asansol, lost against Arup Biswas of Trinamool in Tollygunj in May this year by 50,080 votes.