Bad Weather Disrupts Operations At Dhaka Airport; 2 Flights Diverted To Kolkata Airport

US Bangla airlines flight Number BS-342 and Salam Air flight Number OV-397 have been diverted to Kolkata Airport.

Updated: December 18, 2022 12:01 PM IST

By India.com News Desk

Kolkata: Two flights have been diverted to Kolkata Airport from Dhaka due to bad weather at Dhaka airport. US Bangla airlines flight Number BS-342 and Salam Air flight Number OV-397 have been diverted to Kolkata Airport.

