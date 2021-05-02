Balagarh Election Result Live Updates: Balagarh is an assembly constituency in Hooghly district in West Bengal and it falls under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is reserved for scheduled castes. As per the orders of the Delimitation Commission, Balagarh (Vidhan Sabha constituency) (SC) is composed of Balagarh community development block and Chandrahati I, Chandrahati II, Digsui and Mogra I gram panchayats of Chinsurah Mogra community development block. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

Mahamaya Mondal (CPI-M), Monoranjan Byapari (AITC) are the key candidates contesting from Balagarh constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. The election in this constituency was held in phase 4 on April 10. The Balagarh seat is currently held by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate Ashim Kumar Majhi, who won the 2016 polls. Majhi garnered 96,472 votes against 78,635 votes for Panchu Gopal Mondal of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

7.00 AM: In 2016, over 5 candidates contested for Balagarh assembly constituency seat. Balagarh was one of 211 seats won by the Communist Party Of India (Marxist). All India Trinamool Congress’s Ashim Kumar Majhi won the election by defeating Communist Party Of India (Marxist)’s Panchu Gopal Mondal by a margin of 17,837 votes.