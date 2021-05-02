Balagarh Election Result Updates: In West Bengal’s Balagarh constituency, Manoranjan Bapari of TMC has won. Balagarh is an assembly constituency in Hooghly district in West Bengal and it falls under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is reserved for scheduled castes. As per the orders of the Delimitation Commission, Balagarh (Vidhan Sabha constituency) (SC) is composed of Balagarh community development block and Chandrahati I, Chandrahati II, Digsui and Mogra I gram panchayats of Chinsurah Mogra community development block. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Wins The Battle of Nandigram

Mahamaya Mondal (CPI-M), Manoranjan Bapari (AITC) were the key candidates contesting from Balagarh constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. The election in this constituency was held in phase 4 on April 10. The Balagarh seat was held by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate Ashim Kumar Majhi, who won the 2016 polls. Majhi garnered 96,472 votes against 78,635 votes for Panchu Gopal Mondal of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Also Read - West Bengal Election Results 2021: Check Full List of Winners, Leading Candidates From 294 Constituencies

17.15 IST: Manoranjan Bapari of TMC Wins

13.35 IST: Manoranjan Byapari from TMC is leading by 46 percent, says Election Commission’s report

08:22 IST: Counting of votes has begun in West Bengal’s Balagarh. Initial trends show that Subhas Chandra Haldar of BJP is leading. Sukdeb Biswas of SUCI(C) is currently in the second place.

08.00 IST: Counting of votes is now underway.

07.00 IST: In 2016, over 5 candidates contested for Balagarh assembly constituency seat. Balagarh was one of 211 seats won by the Communist Party Of India (Marxist). All India Trinamool Congress’s Ashim Kumar Majhi won the election by defeating Communist Party Of India (Marxist)’s Panchu Gopal Mondal by a margin of 17,837 votes.

Please note that the Election Commission is yet to confirm the result by the time of writing of this report.