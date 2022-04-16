Ballygunge Assembly Election Result LIVE: As the counting of votes in the by-poll to the Ballygunge Assembly seat is underway since 8 am on Saturday (April 16), TMC candidate Babul Supriyo is leading with a massive gain of votes. Earlier in the day, the TMC leader exuded confidence in winning the election and said the people of West Bengal are with Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. He said, “I’m confident. The 41 per cent voters turnout here rubbished the opposition’s unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this huge? West Bengal is with Didi and TMC.” The Ballygunge Assembly seat by-poll was necessitated after the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee. For the Ballygunge Assembly by-poll, the BJP has fielded Keya Ghosh while Saira Shah Halim is the CPI(M) candidate. Former Union minister Babul Supriyo is also in the fray from the TMC.Also Read - Asansol Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE: TMC's Shatrughan Sinha Ahead of BJP's Agnimitra Paul

Follow LIVE Updates of the Ballygunge Assembly Election Result here:

10 am: As per the latest trend, TMC candidate Babul Supriyo leading with 8,613 votes