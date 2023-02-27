Home

Bangkok-bound SpiceJet Flight Returns To Kolkata After Engine Blade Breaks During Take-off

The incident happened when the aircraft took off at around 1:09 AM from Kolkata with 178 passengers and six crew on board.

The SpiceJet flight landed safely at the Kolkata airport at around 1:27 AM.

SpiceJet Flight Latest Update: A SpiceJet flight to Bangkok returned to Kolkata airport after one of its left engine blades broke during take-off on an intervening night between Sunday and Monday. The incident happened when the aircraft took off at around 1:09 AM from Kolkata with 178 passengers and six crew on board.

However, the flight landed safely at the Kolkata airport at around 1:27 AM. One of the aircraft’s engine blades broke off during take-off. The airline said it arranged another aircraft for the passengers on Monday and the new flight to Bangkok took off at around 7 AM on Monday from the Kolkata airport.

A TOI report stated that the Boeing 737 flight SG 83 took off from Kolkata at 1.09 AM and soon after the pilot discovered malfunction in the engine, he called the Air Traffic Control demanding an emergency landing. Later, a full emergency was declared at 1.11 AM and the flight landed safely at 1.27 AM. Later, the emergency was terminated at 2 AM.

“The flight was towed away to the bay and on enquiry it was learnt that one of its left engine blades had got broken while taking off,” an airport official told TOI.

