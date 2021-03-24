Contai (East Midnapore, West Bengal): Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Kanthi or Contai in East Midnapore on Wednesday. Attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress-led state government, PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to the development of West Bengal and shouted the slogan “Bangla chaaye BJP sarkar” (Bengal wants BJP government). Also Read - Who Will Win Bengal? 6 Factors That May Swing Things For Mamata Banerjee or BJP

PM Modi said, "This is a very crucial time for first-time voters and youth aged around 25 in Bengal. They have the responsibility to build the future of Bengal and thus, 'Ashol Poriborton' is the need of the hour."

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi shouted the slogan, "2 May, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche" (On 2 May Didi will go and real change will come).

#WATCH | “2 May, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche”, can be heard across Bengal,” says PM Narendra Modi in Contai. #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/DZSmxvbl5x — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

“Didi, even the children of West Bengal have understood your ‘khela’. Thus, on May 2, West Bengal will show the door to Didi,” he said.

“TMC’s khela sesh hobe, bikash arambho hobe. The development of Bengal is BJP’s commitment. We will work very hard for Bengal’s future,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | “TMC’er khela sesh hobe, bikash arambho hobe”. The development of Bengal is BJP’s commitment. We will work very hard for Bengal’s future… “Bangla chai, BJP sarkar”: PM Narendra Modi in Contai.#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/rH19kMQsaA — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

The Prime Minister further questioned regarding the relief material sent by the Central government and said, “Didi has not been able to answer those who were first destroyed by Amphan and later by ‘tolabaaz’ of TMC. The relief sent to Bengal by Centre got stuck in the ‘Bhaipo window’.”

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from ANI)